Texarkana, TX art park draws environmental concerns

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – An art project at a Texarkana, Texas, city park has drawn a lot of attention lately and not just from unwanted artists. Some fear all of that art might be an environmental hazard.

Volunteers say the paintings were intended to make the area more inviting by covering up all the graffiti previously present in this remote part of Bringle Lake Park.

“Spruce up the area, make it a little bit better than it was before,” said Maddy Green, a volunteer artist. “Plus I love art, so it was just an opportunity for me to put myself out there.”

Green spends a lot of time at the Bringle Lake dam.

“I think around 40 hours I’ve spent altogether on my three pieces, and I still have a long way to go,” said Green.

Each of the scenes at the site were painted by volunteer artists like Green. She said she sometimes leaves her supplies at the site, to have them easily available for her to continue her paintings.

But, some of that paint was discovered by local teenager Kaiden Freeman last weekend.

“I texted mom, ‘Hey, there’s paint brushes, there’s empty walls, can I maybe do something out here?'” said Freeman.

“I mean, if there’s paint buckets and paint brushes out there, go ahead, that’s probably what it’s for,” said Freeman’s mom, Felicia Brooks.

The Texarkana, Texas, parks and recreation department sees things differently.

“I mean, I wouldn’t go onto someone else’s property and just, if I saw something… I mean, I don’t look at it like that, like, ‘Oh, that’s an invitation for me to go out and paint something,'” said Parks and Recreation Director Robby Robertson.

Freeman was called out on social media for vandalizing the park. When he and his mom returned to the site to paint over his name, they found something they say was a greater cause of concern.

“We noticed all the paint washed into the water, all the buckets tipped over from the rain from the day before,” said Freeman. “It was all just going into the marsh.”

The family reached out to the city with their concerns.

“This art project is supposed to be a positive thing for the area,” said Robertson. “We obviously don’t want to turn it into an environmental issue.”

The city parks department removed the paint cans. Officials said they have provided non-toxic paint to use at the site, but volunteers often opt to use their own supplies.

“But, we try and seal it, so it’s better for the environment,” said Green.

Robertson said he hasn’t seen any paint run-off. The city plans to continue the painting project, making the area more family-friendly.

“That’s a good thing and that you can put art in the environment and still have it come all together,” said Green.

Freeman and his family say they’ll continue working to clean up the park.

“What paint does to wildlife and animals is horrible…it’s like us taking a drink of paint,” said Brooks. “Go ahead and see how you feel once you take a drink.”

The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality confirms they did receive a complaint regarding spilled paint possibly contaminating surface water. They said they’ve forwarded that complaint to the city of Texarkana for evaluation.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.