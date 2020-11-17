Texas A&M leaders ask students to take COVID test before Thanksgiving

NORTH LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – NOVEMBER 12: Spc. Demetrie Barnett of the Nevada National Guard administers a COVID-19 test during a preview of a free drive-thru COVID-19 testing site in the parking garage of the Texas Station Gambling Hall & Hotel on November 12, 2020 in North Las Vegas, Nevada. The site will open on November 13 amid increased demand for testing due to a surge in coronavirus cases in the state. Over the past two weeks, Nevada has averaged close to 1,000 new coronavirus cases per day, with a 13.7 percent test positivity rate. Clark County is partnering with the Southern Nevada Health District, Nevada National Guard, University Medical Center of Southern Nevada, city of North Las Vegas and Station Casinos, which owns the property, to open the site. Texas Station has been closed since mid-March because of the pandemic. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, TX (KDAF) – Officials in the Texas A&M University system have a plan to minimize the spread of COVID-19 as students head home for the holidays.

Chancellor John Sharp is asking leaders at all 11 campuses to encourage students to voluntarily get tested for COVID-19 before they leave campus for the Thanksgiving holiday.

“The greatest gift a student can give his or her family – including parents and grandparents – during this holiday season is the gift of a negative COVID test,” Chancellor Sharp said. “Let’s do all we can to stop this pandemic and get back to life as we knew it. Thanks to everyone who chooses to take a test before heading home.”

Sharp said he wants to make sure the families and communities are safe and avoid any unnecessary exposure to the coronavirus.

Texas has surpassed 20,000 confirmed coronavirus deaths as COVID-19 continues to surge in the United States. Researchers with Johns Hopkins University say the death count, reached Monday, is the second highest in the country, behind New York.