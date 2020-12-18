Texas baby who swallowed battery passes away

LUBBOCK, Texas — A Texas toddler who swallowed a button battery more than a month ago has died.

Reese Hamsmith, not quite two years old, swallowed the battery in November. It got lodged in her esophagus. She had emergency surgery to remove it, but it had already caused significant damage to her esophagus and trachea. She later was transferred from the Pediatric Intensive Care Unit at University Medical Center to Texas Children’s in Houston, where she died Thursday, according to her family.

“Our precious baby Reese died this morning and is no longer suffering. She is pain-free at home with our Savior, her mom wrote in a Facebook post just after midnight Thursday.

The family set up the page to provide updates on Reese, but they say they also would like for it to to be a platform for button battery awareness and information to help other parents avoid the same trauma and tragedy.

A GoFundme page for medical expenses raised $34,046 by Friday afternoon.