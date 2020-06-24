Texas couple arrested after baby, child test positive for narcotics

Live Now
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – An Abilene couple was arrested after a baby and a child in their care tested positive for narcotics.

Sydney Breeding, 23, and David Crockett, 26, were both arrested Tuesday and charged with Endangering a Child in connection to an investigation that began in August 2019.

Court documents say a 6-month-old baby and a 3-year-old child tested positive for amphetamine and methamphetamine while they were living with Breeding and Crockett.

During an interview with a CPS investigator, Breeding admitted to using methamphetamine, “approximately 4-5 times a day and that she shoots it up.”

Crockett also admitted to using methamphetamine, according to the documents.

No further information was released.

