Texas deaths from illness caused by coronavirus pass 12,500

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas health officials on Saturday reported the number of deaths due to COVID-19, the illness caused by the coronavirus, has surpassed 12,500 and the number of reported cases increased is now above 610,000.

There are 610,354 coronavirus cases and 12,510 deaths, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services. The true number of cases in Texas is likely higher because many people haven’t been tested and studies suggest people can be infected and not feel sick.

The number of reported cases rose by 3,759 and the total COVID-19 deaths is up by 90 from Saturday, the department said.

The department also reported an estimated 98,326 active cases, a decline of 2,863 from the 101,189 reported Saturday.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia, and be fatal.

