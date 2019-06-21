Texas deploying 1,000 National Guard troops to the border

AUSTIN, Texas – (KTAL/KMSS) – Texas Governor Greg Abbott is sending another 1,000 National Guard troops to the border.

They will join the 1,000 troops already present.

The move was announced in a joint press conference by Gov. Abbott, Lt. Gov. Patrick, Speaker of the House Dennis Bonnen.

“The crisis at our southern border is unlike anything we’ve witnessed before and has put an enormous strain on the existing resources we have in place,” said Governor Abbott. “With the deployment of these troops, we are taking action to confront the crisis at the border and keep potentially dangerous criminals and illegal activity out of our communities. By working together with our federal partners, we will continue to pursue a strong and comprehensive strategy to secure our border.”

I just deployed 1,000 National Guard Troops to the border.



This is needed because more than 45,000 people were apprehended crossing our border illegally in the last 3 weeks.



They come from 52 different countries.



Congress must do its job and fund border security. pic.twitter.com/gIsfOmQKoM — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) June 21, 2019

