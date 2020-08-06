Texas father saves 4-year-old daughter from nearly 12-foot alligator

LEAGUE CITY, Texas – A Texas dad jumped into action to save his 4-year-old daughter when he saw a large alligator coming for her.

Andrew Grande, of League City, said his kids were playing near a canal in late July when the gator quickly approached.

“When I first saw him, the only thing I was thinking of was just getting my daughter, just getting her out of the way,” he told CNN. “What his intentions were, I’m not 100% sure, but I wasn’t going to find out.”

The 40-year-old insurance agent told the Houston Chronicle the gator was within 3 feet of his daughter when he grabbed his child and got everyone behind a fence.

He said the huge reptile then loomed nearby for nearly 30 minutes.

Authorities responded, and it took a team of people to pull the gator from the canal.

Grande said it was nearly 12 feet long and weighed close to 600 pounds.

He said gators frequent the canal, but this was by far the biggest he’d ever seen.