Texas gov. says National Guard could monitor virus testing

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott speaks to reporters at a press conference on May 3, 2019 at the Texas Capitol. (Nexstar Photo/Wes Rapaport)

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas Gov. Greg Abbott says the National Guard could begin monitoring drive-in COVID-19 testing sites on Monday.

The Republican declined Sunday to follow the lead of other states with a statewide shelter in place order. But Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins issued the strictest order in Texas so far, telling residents in his county to shelter in their homes except for essential activities.

Abbott on Sunday prodded the federal government to do more to help the states secure more tests and medical supplies to fight the spreading coronavirus outbreak.

He also issued orders directing health care workers to postpone all elective or non-essential medical procedures.

