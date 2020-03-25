Texas Governor Greg Abbott talks coronavirus outbreak on KTAL NBC 6

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Texas Governor Greg Abbott said the state is working hard to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

Gov. Abbott was a guest on KTAL NBC 6 News at 5. Currently, Texas has 974 coronavirus cases and 12 deaths.

In northeast Texas, there are confirmed coronavirus cases in Bowie, Cass and Morris Counties.

Gov. Abbott says its important for all Texans to do what they can over the next two weeks to help reduce the spread of the coronavirus.

On Wednesday, President Donald Trump declared a major disaster exists in Texas related to the outbreak of the coronavirus.

The declaration came just two days after Texas Gov. Greg Abbott asked the White House for the designation, saying the state’s response needed the support of tens of millions of federal dollars.

