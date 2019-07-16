Texas Governor Proclaims Disability Voter Registration Week

AUSTIN, Texas – (KTAL/KMSS) – Texas Governor has proclaimed this as ‘Disability Voter Registration Week’ in the Lone Star state.

The Governor’s Committee on People with Disabilities is encouraging all Texans with disabilities to make sure they are registered to vote so their voices can be heard. The week of June 15-19 is now proclaimed Disability Voter Registration Week.

In his proclamation, Governor Greg Abbott comments,

“Civic engagement is an important responsibility for all Texans, and people with disabilities are no exception. They have a unique perspective and critical interest in policies enacted at the local, state, and national levels—voting is just one way people with disabilities can make their voices heard and work toward a brighter future for all Texans. Therefore, I, Greg Abbott, Governor of Texas, do hereby proclaim July 15-19, 2019, to be Disability Voter Registration Week.” Greg Abbott, Texas Governor

Abbott took to Twitter on Sunday, remarking on the day he was injured, leaving him paralyzed. Abbott said challenges shouldn’t stop anyone from achieving their goals.

This day 35 years ago my back was broken & I was paralyzed forever.



Little did I know I would one day be Governor of Texas.



It just shows that anything is possible in our great state.



Never let your challenges stop YOU from achieving your goals. pic.twitter.com/xPZaQ9hxXq — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) July 15, 2019

REV-UP Texas is a non-partisan campaign to encourage more Texans with disabilities to Register to vote, Educate their fellow citizens about issues that are important to Texans with disabilities, and Vote.

