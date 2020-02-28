Texas man sentenced to death for killing officer, friend

This undated photo provided by Collin County, Texas, Judicial Records Department shows Brandon McCall. A jury has found McCall guilty of capital murder for the 2018 killings of a Dallas-area police officer and another man. Brandon McCall was charged with murder for shooting his friend, Rene Gamez II, and Richardson police officer David Sherrard. Police called the shooting an ambush. A Collin County jury returned the verdict Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020, after two hours of deliberations. (Collin County Judicial Records Department via AP)

MCKINNEY, Texas (AP) — A jury has sentenced a North Texas man to death for the 2018 killings of a Dallas-area police officer and another man.

Brandon McCall had been convicted Feb. 19 of capital murder for shooting his friend, Rene Gamez II, and Richardson police officer David Sherrard.

A Collin County jury deliberated for about eight hours Thursday before condemning the 28-year-old McCall, Police called the shooting an ambush.

Defense attorneys acknowledged that McCall shot the men but said the killings were unintentional. During the trial, jurors were shown video of the moment Sherrard was shot.

