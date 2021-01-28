Texas police chief resigns after arrest on felony charge amid allegations of infidelity, falsified documents

STINNETT, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – A police chief in the Texas Panhandle has resigned and is facing charges after a post on social media alleging infidelity and a falsified marriage annulment went viral.

A post shared publicly back on January 18 by an Amarillo woman showed her posing for a selfie with her boyfriend, Stinnett Police Chief Jason Collier. It got a few compliments from her friends, but it didn’t go viral until Monday when she commented with an update:

“Oh hey…. might want to make sure mutual friends don’t know your WIFE.”

Cecily Steinmetz claims Collier, who is married with children, showed her a fake marriage annullment when she confronted him. Another woman came forward on the post to say that she, too, had been dating Collier. Both women claim he had proposed to them and had even gotten them the same gift: a coffee maker. They compared notes about Collier’s trips out of town, including one alleged visit to Amarillo in a city-owned police unit.

Now, the post has been shared around the country and as far away as Australia, spawning Facebook groups dedicated to the small-town drama in Hutchinson County. They parse tidbits of information and track a growing number of additional women who allegedly were involved with Collier.

On Wednesday, the Stinnett City Manager Durk Downs confirmed in a brief statement that the city was “aware of the situation” and that Collier had been placed on administrative leave pending an investigation.

“The city is taking this seriously and will be looking into any violations of city policy,” Downs said in the statement.

The city confirmed Collier’s resignation Thursday following his arrest by Texas Rangers on a charge of tampering with a government record with the intent to defraud or harm, which is a state felony. His bond was set at $10,000.

Hutchinson County Sheriff Blaik Kemp said the Texas Rangers are investigating a potential “fraudulent government record.”

So far, Collier has not commented publicly.

When asked what she hoped to accomplish by posting about Collier, Steinmetz said she wanted to raise awareness locally and for Collier to be held accountable.

“I would just hope that he has learned his lesson, not to deceive people like that. I was also apt to believe him about everything due to his position. I mean, I would think that that would be a very upstanding person, and a very honest person. And that is how he presented himself. And I would just hope that this doesn’t happen to any other women in the future. Just the lies and promising things that are never going to happen. There’s just no reason to drag people and their children into that,” Steinmetz added.