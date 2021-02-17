Beto O’Rourke blames ‘ineptitude’ of Gov. Abbott, Texas Republicans for mass power outages

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Former Texas Rep. and U.S. presidential candidate Beto O’Rourke is calling out Texas Republicans, including Gov. Greg Abbott, for what he says is “inept” leadership responsible for the current mass power outages for Texans during record-breaking cold weather.

As of Wednesday morning, there are about 2.7 million homes in Texas who still do not have power, according to the Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT), which manages the flow of electric power in the state.

Throughout Monday and Tuesday, even more millions had been without power for days as scheduled “rolling blackouts” ended up lasting for much longer than expected — or not coming back on at all.

Texans are suffering without power because those in power have failed us. As with Covid, a natural disaster has become far deadlier due to the inaction & ineptitude of Abbott and Texas’ Republican leadership. This didn’t have to happen and doesn’t have to continue. 1/4 pic.twitter.com/fqEun4fU97 — Beto O'Rourke (@BetoORourke) February 16, 2021

While Gov. Abbott called for an investigation into ERCOT and its handling of the situation on Tuesday — calling it “unacceptable” — O’Rourke says Abbott was in a position to have prevented what ultimately happened.

The El Pasoan knocked the Republican-controlled state legislature, for what he considers misplaced and frivolous focus that led to the disaster.

“While they focused on bathroom bills, “show me your papers” legislation and fighting with sports teams over the Star Spangled Banner, 30 million Texans were left vulnerable to uncontrolled COVID spread, a bungled vaccine rollout and now this “rolling” power blackout.” Beto O’Rourke

In an interview with MSNBC on Tuesday, O’Rourke also said Texas is nearing being “a failed state,” saying “it has nothing to do with God or natural disasters.”

O’Rourke concluded, saying: “State leaders don’t get to say that they didn’t see this coming. Energy experts and State House Dems, among others, were warning of this for years. Abbott chose to ignore the facts, the science and the tough decisions and now Texans will once again pay the price.”