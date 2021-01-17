Saturday protest: Non-partisan group calls for Ted Cruz’s resignation

HOUSTON, Texas (NBC) – Calls for Sen. Ted Cruz to resign took form on Saturday with a protest held outside Cruz’s Houston office on Saturday.

Protesters from “Indivisible Houston,” a non-partisan group dedicated to uniting Houston’s congressional districts, held signs and chanted, demanding the Senator’s resignation.

Some of those who attended said Cruz should step down for fighting to block President-elect Joe Biden’s confirmation based on unproven claims of voter fraud, as well as for fueling the violence at the U.S. Capitol in Washington. D.C.

One protester told NBC that, “It’s actually quite scary and serious that a group of people that did not agree with the way the votes went down would actually storm and commit violence against representatives.”

Meanwhile, fellow Texans Joaquin and Julian Castro along with Beto O’Rourke have called on Cruz to resign.