Your ArkLaTex Weather Authority Team

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton left for Utah during winter storm, power outages

Texas Politics

by:

Posted: / Updated:

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Following a firestorm of criticism over Texas Senator Ted Cruz’s trip to Cancun during the state’s winter storm, it now appears Cruz wasn’t the only Texan lawmaker to leave the state.

According to a Monday report from Dallas Morning News, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton traveled to Utah to meet with his counterpart, Sean Reyes, and participate in a police training program demonstration, a representative for Paxton told the Dallas outlet.

Meanwhile, the Utah Attorney General’s Office commented that Paxton and Reyes met last Wednesday to go over a current antitrust lawsuit against Google.

While a Paxton representative said the AG’s home did lose power, the representative said Paxton didn’t leave until power was restored for most Texans. As of noon last Wednesday, over 3.3. million Texas customers were without electricity.

The Paxton campaign did not confirm when the AG left for Utah, according to Dallas Morning News.

Following the Cruz trip, increased attention is currently being paid to high-profile Texas legislators and their whereabouts during the storms. Over the weekend, Texas Senator John Cornyn trended on social media as many theorized the Republican may have also left the state during the storms.

“WheresCornyn?” and “WheresJohnCornyn” both trended nationally as theories about his absence from public appearances during the crisis abounded. On Sunday, a press rep for Cornyn refuted rumors the senator had visited Cabo San Lucas during the storms, with the representative saying, “No he is not and did not go to Cabo at any point.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Weather Authority 7 Day Forecasts

Shreveport 7 Day Forecast

Shreveport 7 Day Forecast

Shreveport 7 Day Forecast

Texarkana 7 Day Forecast

Texarkana 7 Day Forecast

Natchitoches 7 Day Forecast

Natchitoches 7 Day Forecast

Minden 7 Day Forecast

Minden 7 Day Forecast

Hope 7 day Forecast

Hope 7 day Forecast

De Queen 7 Day Forecast

De Queen 7 Day Forecast

Mt. Pleasant 7 Day Forecast

Mt. Pleasant 7 Day Forecast

Carthage 7 day Forecast

Carthage 7 day Forecast

Marshall 7 day Forecast

Marshall 7 day Forecast

Jefferson 7 Day Forecast

Jefferson 7 Day Forecast

Interactive Radar

More Weather Tools

River Levels and Forecasts

Rainfall Estimates

Lake Levels and Forecasts

ArkLaTex Burn Bans

Weather Blog

More weather blog

Trending Stories

Continuously updated timelapses from around the ArkLaTex
Latest image from Downtown Shreveport
Latest one hour loop from Pinpoint Doppler
Today's severe weather risk outlook
Tomorrow's severe weather risk outlook

Top Stories

More Top Stories
Loving Living Local 600x600

Don't Miss