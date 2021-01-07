Texas Democrats call on Ted Cruz to resign from U.S. Senate

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Hours after supporters of U.S. President Donald Trump stormed the U.S. Capitol building, Democrats in Texas are calling on Sen. Ted Cruz to resign from his position over his stance on the certification of Electoral College votes.

Scores of pro-Trump rioters stormed the U.S. Capitol amid discussion in Congress over the certification of Electoral College votes in the presidential election. Days before, Cruz was among a group of Republican elected officials who stated they would oppose the certification of votes without a commission to review baseless voter fraud claims.

Congress resumed its talks on Wednesday night after U.S. representatives, staffers and other personnel took to safety during the raid.

In Texas, the Democratic Party called on Cruz to resign for “inciting sedition and treason.”

“The American people have spoken, and Joe Biden will be the next president,” Gilberto Hinojosa, the party’s chair said. “Cruz’s actions have undermined our democracy, inspired treasonous, seditious acts, and brought shame to Texas.

J.J. Martinez, president of the Young El Paso Democrats, said President Donald Trump should be removed from office and Cruz should resign. He called today’s riot “an act of domestic terrorism.”

He said every member of Congress that incited doubt in the country’s elections should also be out of office.

“Today’s attempted coup was incited not only by the sitting president of the United States, but by his enablers in the House of Representatives and the Senate,” he said. “We concur with the Texas Democratic Party in this, and believe that the Department of Justice should investigate Senator Cruz for inciting sedition and insurrection.”

Former presidential candidate Beto O’Rourke took to Twitter to criticize Cruz.

“It is your self serving attempt at sedition that has helped to inspire these terrorists and their attempted coup,” O’Rourke tweeted.

Cruz called on Trump supporters to stop their entrance into the U.S. Capital building on Twitter.

“The Constitution protects peaceful protest, but violence – from Left or Right – is ALWAYS wrong,” he tweeted.

Cruz replied to O’Rourke to stop showing contempt from part of the country that does not agree.

“Stop using malicious rhetoric (such as false & reckless charges of “sedition”)” Cruz replied.

The Texas Republican party joined Cruz in denouncing the rioting at the Capitol building. The party removed Walter West who served as the Sergeant-at-Arms for the political group over a social media post where he seemed to favor the riot.

“Whereas we vigorously support the First Amendment right to freely assemble, we condemn violence and pray for all gathering in our nation’s capital and those at the Capitol Building,” the party said in a statement.