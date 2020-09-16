Texas reports 4,816 new COVID-19 cases, 132 more deaths

DALLAS (AP) — Texas health officials on Tuesday reported 4,816 new cases of the coronavirus and 132 additional deaths.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the state is now 668,746, while the death toll stands at 14,343, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.

The true number of cases in Texas is likely higher though because many people haven’t been tested and studies suggest people can be infected and not feel sick.

Health officials estimate that nearly 68,500 cases in the state are currently active.

There were about 3,300 people with COVID-19 hospitalized in Texas on Tuesday, health officials said. The number of hospitalizations has been decreasing since peaking July 22 at 10,893.

