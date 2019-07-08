Texas-side targets sidewalks with proposed city budget

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – Texarkana, Texas, city leaders are getting their first look at next year’s proposed budget.

Proposed plans for fiscal year 2020 will be presented at Monday night’s city council meeting. At this time, officials aren’t asking for a property tax increase. They said they’re planning to utilize the projected 2 percent increase in sales tax revenue.

One priority for the coming year, according to city planners, is setting aside funds for sidewalk projects.

“Residents are really excited to see where we may add sidewalks in our city,” said Lisa Thompson, Texarkana, Texas, communications and economic development manager. “It’s a needed feature, and we plan on working on that this coming year.”

The total general fund budget is around $35 million. The city council is expected to vote on the budget by early September.

