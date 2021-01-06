Texas soldier who died New Year’s Eve reported sexual assault months ago, no foul play suspected in death

EL PASO, Texas (KETK/KTSM) – The family of a Fort Bliss soldier who died on New Year’s Eve said that she reported sexual assault charges to the U.S. Army months before her death.

19-year-old Pfc. Asia Graham was found unresponsive in her barracks on New Year’s Eve and was later pronounced dead by the Fort Bliss Department of Emergency Services personnel.

Graham, a North Carolina native, reportedly told her family that she was raped in December 2019, the same month that she arrived at Fort Bliss in El Paso. Fort Bliss officials said Graham made an initial report of an alleged sexual assault on June 1, 2020. Army officials said that they investigated the matter.

“Charges were preferred against the alleged offender on October 22, 2020, which includes one specification of sexual assault pertaining to Pfc. Graham, those charges are pending adjudication.”

But Graham’s family said they feel enough wasn’t done to help their daughter and sister.

“It’s just lack of leadership and instead of treating someone like a problem, you got to find that solution,” Graham’s older brother, Andrew Koenigsfeld, said.

The Graham family said that Asia was ready to fight to see that justice would be served before she died. Koenigsfeld said that the family is ready to take over the battler after her death.

“She was ready to fight, that was taken away. The victory of bringing justice, for her to see justice brought to that individual that did that to her and to several other women, she didn’t get to see that.” Andrew Koenigsfeld, Asia Graham’s brother

Graham is not the only Texas soldier who passed away around the holiday. 30-year-old Staff Sgt. Jessica Mitchell was found shot to death on I-10 in San Antonio at 2:30 a.m. on New Year’s Day.

Her murder is being investigated by the San Antonio Police Department and the Army’s Criminal Investigation Division. If you know anything about this case, call SAPD Homicide Department at 210-207-7635.

Unfortunately, this isn’t the first time the Mitchell family has known tragedy. Back in 2017, her brother Justice was murder when he was 18.