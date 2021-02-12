Texas state rep getting backlash for suggesting investigation, legislation after deadly I-35W pileup

HOUSTON (CW39) – Texas state Rep. Ramon Romero, Jr. is asking the tough questions after the deadly pileup on Interstate-35W in Fort Worth that happened early Thursday morning. He’s also pursuing legislation to prevent it from happening again. Now, Twitter users are responding with backlash aimed at him.

The design without a shoulder is a complete failure. The procedures in place for ensuring proper maintenance are a failure. @NTSB will investigate fully and I pray that this serves as a testament to why these public private partnerships are for profits not for safety.#fortworth https://t.co/7fZcQcNn8X — Ramon Romero Jr. (@RepRamonRomero) February 11, 2021

Around 100 vehicles were involved in the deadly pileup that killed at least six people, and trapped and injured dozens in the multiple collisions around 6:30 a.m. Thursday morning as folks during rush hour.

Freezing rain and sleet fell in the area overnight and police on scene say it was due to the weather from overnight that transformed highways, including I-35W into “sheets of ice.”

Crews took hours to rescue and cleanup the event. Rep. Romero, Jr. represents District 90, which covers much of the Fort Worth area, says he’s pursuing an investigation into exactly how the pileup occurred in the first place, if weather warnings were clearly issued beforehand.

I don’t believe that @fortworthpd should be held responsible for the maintenance of the roads. This is the matter that maybe wasn’t as clear in the press conference… private toll road with private road maintenance responsibilities. https://t.co/sffkQE4IRF — Ramon Romero Jr. (@RepRamonRomero) February 12, 2021

Romero quickly took to social media when he heard reports about the roadway where the collisions happened, allegedly saying the I-35W was not salted or sanded ahead of the icy roadway conditions.

So you know that the roads were “brined”? Maybe you should have been at the press conference to answer those questions since the folks responsible for that job weren’t.. @chriskrokshow when you question do you call it blame? How does policy change without first being questioned? https://t.co/BXnvO5wQGQ — Ramon Romero Jr. (@RepRamonRomero) February 12, 2021

It wasn’t long till Twitter backlash ensued. His threads are still receiving response.

