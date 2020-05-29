Texas Tech opens new professional education office in Jefferson

JEFFERSON, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) — Texas Tech University’s Office of Continuing & Professional Education has opened a new office in Jefferson.

The new Professional Education & Academic Advising office was made possible by the Jeffersonian Institute and the Schluter Foundation with their goal of bringing a Tier-One university presence to Jefferson.

The office is located at 120 E. Austin St. on the first floor of the Jeffersonian Institute near the Dallas St. entrance. Office hours are from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, and appointments can be scheduled by calling (806) 834-1909.

Vice Provost of eLearning & Academic Partnerships Marketing & Communications Melanie Hart said, “Texas Tech is excited to establish a presence in East Texas. Texas Tech’s offerings at the Jeffersonian Institute will provide educational opportunities for individuals in the area through a variety of classes for individuals of all ages.”

The Professional Education and Advising office initially will offer on-site cybersecurity and microcomputing certification courses from the Texas Tech Coding Academy that will be held at the Jeffersonian Institute in fall 2020. Based on enrollment, different certifications, such as Six Sigma, grant writing and advanced digital and social media, may be offered in the future.

Chris Lofton, CEO of Austin Coding Academy, will begin the inaugural Texas Tech Coding Academy at the Jefferson Professional Education & Academic Advising facility on Oct. 12.

Classes will be two nights a week for nine months for a full-stack web developer certification. This is a high-demand career path and starting salaries average about $57,000 per year, which grow to more than $100,000 per year with a few years’ experience, according to Career Karma.

Additional Texas Tech services that will be offered through the office include:

Recruiting and admissions pathways

Texas Tech K-12 programs for supplemental learning and course by exam

Online education degrees and certifications

Texas Tech and Community College 2+2 program

Texas Tech events

Custom training for local industry in classroom or online testing and proctoring

Starting a Texas Tech Osher Lifelong Learning Institute (OLLI) Chapter in Jefferson for adults age 50-plus learning with online and on-site classes

