Texas Tech student arrested, accused of participating in the storming of the U.S. Capitol

LUBBOCK, Texas — A Texas Tech University student was arrested by the Federal Bureau of Investigation Thursday and is accused of storming the U.S. Capitol on January 6.

Ryan Zink, 32, is a senior at Texas Tech and is the son of Jeff Zink, who is running for Congress in Arizona’s 7th District.

Jeff said he and his son both went to the U.S. Capitol for the election protest and that Ryan shot video inside the Capitol and posted it to Facebook.

EverythingLubbock.com was able to independently confirm that Zink was charged by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia with Obstruction of an Official Proceeding and knowingly entering or remaining in a restricted building.

Read the full release from Jeff Zink below:



Today at 10:30 am Arizona time, I received a phone that my son Ryan Zink of Lubbock, Texas had been arrested 3:30 am CST. I know that these charges are false as I was with him the entire day. We were there to witness the historic electoral process. A hallmark of our great country. We arrived very early and stayed outside the entire day. In fact, we were approaching the Capital when we discovered protesters were already inside. We did witness, first-hand, a black clad protestor destroying one of the windows and then being apprehended by the Capitol Police Department. At that time, I offered to bear witness of this event and ensured the police were provided with my contact information. At no time did I, nor my son Ryan enter the building, trespass or damage any property of the United States. Furthermore, the allegations that my son physically assaulted ANYONE are completely unfounded, without evidence or merit, and politically motivated.



I currently possess video and photographic evidence and have offed this to law enforcement. To ensure there is no misunderstanding, my son and I were there to document the events taking place at our Capitol. My son is a media student at Texas Tech University and I, as a United States Congressional candidate, I felt it was necessary to observe our free speech rights in action.