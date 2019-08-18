Texas woman pleads guilty to making up son’s illnesses

Texas News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Kaylene Bowen-Wright pleaded guilty Thursday in Dallas County court to recklessly causing injury to a child.

DALLAS (AP) — A Texas woman accused of exposing her son to unneeded medical tests and procedures has pleaded guilty to recklessly causing injury to a child.

The Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports that Kaylene Bowen-Wright pleaded guilty Thursday in Dallas County court. Sentencing for the 35-year-old, who faces up to 20 years in prison, is set for October.

CPS removed the boy from her care in 2017 after it was alerted by a Dallas hospital that medical staff determined he didn’t have cancer or many of the symptoms Bowen reported.

On Friday the boy’s father, Ryan Crawford, told the newspaper: “I am happy that she decided to do the right thing. Eventually the lies had to stop.”

Crawford is now the sole managing conservator of the now 10-year-old.

___

Information from: Fort Worth Star-Telegram, http://www.star-telegram.com

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Check This Out

Trending Stories

Loving Living Local 600x600

Don't Miss