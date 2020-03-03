The family of an East Texas teenager is demanding justice for his killing last week

JOAQUIN, TX (KTAL/KMSS) – The family of an East Texas teenager is demanding justice after he was shot and killed last week.

Angel was shot and killed last Wednesday in Joaquin by a 17-year-old Heston Avery, who called police to report the shooting and told sheriff’s deputies that it was an accident.

“He wasn’t like your typical 16-year-old boy, you know how 16-year-old boys can be selfish, he was very selfless,” said Tomasa De La Rosa, the older sister of Angel De La Rosa.

“He cared about other people, he wanted to love and be genuinely loved in return.”

Tomasa says her brother Angel was a junior at Joaquin High School who loved sports, his family and his friends. She says he was preparing to get back on the Joaquin High football team in the fall.

“He’s been working out every day for two hours a day and working out at school, and he was really into the whole diet and protein and measuring stuff, and he was just really focused and determined. He was determined.”

According to the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office, Heston Avery is charged with criminally negligent homicide.

“From my understanding, they weren’t friends for too long. So we didn’t know a whole lot about the friend and so I was very confused, very confused,” said De La Rosa.

The De La Rosa family says they want justice to be served for Angel’s tragic death.

Heston Avery is out on a $10,000 bond. Deputies say the investigation is ongoing.

