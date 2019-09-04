Three East Texans narrowly escape sinking boat

GUN BARREL CITY (KETK) – Three East Texans are lucky to be alive today after narrowly escaping their boat that was overwhelmed by high winds and waves.

According to the Gun Barrel City Fire Department, the sinking occurred on Friday, August 30 just after 4 p.m. on Cedar Creek Lake.

The three East Texans, who have yet to be identified, were able to narrowly make it to shore before the boat capsized. They were uninjured.

UT Health EMS and Texas Parks and Wildlife assisted the Gun Barrel City Police and Fire Departments in the incident.

Gun Barrel Fire and Police Departments wrote they wanted to remind boaters to “always wear your life jacket and stay aware of weather conditions.