Too soon? Festive family told to take down Christmas decorations

(WOAI/NBC NEWS) – How soon is too soon to start putting up Christmas decorations? A battle over a snowman in one Texas neighborhood is putting that question to the test.

A snowman, some reindeer and a Santa hanging from a helicopter. These are just some of the decorations on display in front of the Simonis home in San Antonio.

The decorations have been up since November 1st, but the neighborhood’s homeowners association, Diamond Association Management & Consulting, says that’s too early. On November 4th, DAMC sent the Simonis family a letter informing them of the violation.

As for what defines “closer to the holiday season,” the letter didn’t say.

Nick and Claudia Simonis say they have no plans to take down the decorations.

“We’re not going to do it,” said Nick. “It’s the Christmas spirit. We’re not going to be forced by the HOA to take it down.”

