TTPD and First Responders bring joy to children at annual Shop with a Cop event today in Texarkana

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – Texarkana Texas Police, First Responders and volunteers brought joy to children at the annual Shop with a Cop event today in Texarkana.

An 11-year-old kid from Texarkana, Addison, had one thing on her Christmas list. “This is the only thing I wanted. Thank you,” said Addison.

Addison wasn’t the only one. About 100 kids in the Texarkana community received toys with the help of law enforcement officers and Target.

“I think it means the world to them. At least one of them. The little girl was crying because she got something she really wanted and something she’s always wanted. We’re just happy to be in a position that we were able to help make that happen for her,” said Shawn Vaughn, TTPD’s Public Information Officer.

For 30 years, police officers, firefighters, state troopers, and volunteers have looked forward to taking kids shopping for Christmas. This year, Shop with a Cop was a drive-thru event for COVID precautions.

“We are trying to spread everything out and make everything safe, but yet still bring Christmas to all the kids that need it,” said Lisa Sangalli, Director of Target in Texarkana.

The children are chosen by child protective services. Each kid submits a Christmas list. In exchange, officers are given $100 per child to buy toys.

“It just makes it a whole lot easier for somebody who actually knows the children and knows the situation. For those to be able to make those types of decisions as opposed to us. And not really having any information or not really knowing the kids at all,” said Vaughn.

Despite the pandemic, Texarkana law enforcement officers and Target decided to follow through with their annual Shop with a Cop event today. But, they decided to switch things up this year.



Funds for this event are raised throughout the year by the Texarkana, Texas Police Department, and other local businesses. Sangalli says the goal is to give each kid a Christmas to remember.

“It touches your heart. And it makes you remember what this season is about and bringing joy to all the families you can bring joy to,” said Sangalli.

Addison was filled with joy and happiness this Christmas as she opens her new violin. “Oh my gosh! It’s beautiful – thank you! Thank you so much guys. I’m so thankful!”

Officers delivered toys to the families who couldn’t pick them up.