TV show shines spotlight on Texarkana

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – A nationally-televised show is sharing with viewers some must-see things in Texas, and they’re shining a spotlight on Texarkana.

“I love it, it’s awesome.” said host Shane McAuliffe. “Really cool town. I love driving down the middle of the road and having Texas on one side and Arkansas on the other.”

“The Texas Bucket List” is dedicated to everything to see, do and experience in the Lone Star State.

Thursday was their first time on the state line in the twin cities, and that actually tops their Texarkana list.

“I mean, you have to,” said McAuliffe. “That’s on the top of the bucket list when you come to Texarkana to take a picture on that state line.”

The TV crew also visited the Ragland Piano Company, a nod to the city’s musical heritage tied to native son Scott Joplin.

The episode is scheduled to air sometime in November.

For more information and other top spots in Texas, visit thetexasbucketlist.com.

