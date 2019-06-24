TxDOT workers find & return $2,000 found along the highway

DALLAS, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – What would you do if you found $2,000?

Two TxDOT workers found $2,000 recently while working in the Dallas area. They turned in the money, later determine to belong to a non-profit in the Dallas area.

As for why they reported their found treasure rather than keeping it for themselves, it’s not complicated.

“I have a conscience,” one of them said, “and I’m not going to take what’s not mine.”

Texas Department of Transportation

