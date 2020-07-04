TxDPS: Longview man killed in E. Texas car crash, 2 critically injured

TYLER, Texas. (KTAL/KMSS) — The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating a car crash in Harrison County that claimed the life of a Longview man and critically injured two other people Friday evening.

According to TxDPS, troopers were called around 6:45 p.m. about a fatal crash on FM-726, which is about five miles northwest of Harleton.

Investigators say they learned that 31-year-old David Charles Lovewell and 28-year-old Rachel Cheyenne Lovewell were traveling west of FM-726 and came upon a sharp curve in the roadway at an “unsafe” speed. The car entered the north bar ditch and struck a culvert, causing it to overturn. David Lovewell, who was the driver, was pronounced at the scene by Judge George and was taken to Meadowbrook Funeral Home in Marshall.

Rachel Cheyenne Lovewell, who was a passenger, was taken to Christus Good Shepherd – Longview with serious injuries. A 15-year-old girl, who was another passenger, was taken to the same hospital with life-threatening injuries.

TxDPS says seatbelts were not shown to be worn.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.