U.S. Army Special Forces soldier killed in combat in Afghanistan from Texas

The U.S. Army has identified the soldier who died Saturday in Afghanistan and he is from Texas.

Sgt. Maj. James G. “Ryan” Sartor, 40, from Teague, Texas, was a Special Forces company sergeant major. He died during combat operations in Faryab province, Afghanistan, the Army announced Sunday.

He was assigned to 10th Special Forces Group (Airborne). According to a news release from the Department of Defense, Sartor died from injuries from enemy small arms fire.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbot today announced that flags will be flown at half-staff over the Texas State Capitol in Austin until sunset today in honor of Sartor.

