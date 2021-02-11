U.S. Department of Commerce gives DeKalb $2M for business growth

WASHINGTON (KTAL/KMSS) – The U.S. Department of Commerce’s Economic Development Administration announced Thursday they giving a $2 million grant to a city in East Texas.

According to the EDA, the grant is to design and construct water and sewer improvements needed to spur business growth in DeKalb, Texas, including at the Dekalb Industrial Foundation’s 36-acre industrial site. The EDA grant will be matched with $560,000 in local investment.

“The Economic Development Administration plays an important role in supporting local strategies designed to establish the critical infrastructure they need to support business and job growth,” said Dennis Alvord, Acting Assistant Secretary of Commerce for Economic Development.

“This project will provide the water and sewer infrastructure that DeKalb needs to facilitate economic growth.”

“While Texans persevere as COVID-19 wreaks havoc on our state, we must take steps to ensure that our communities are equipped to weather the storm,” said Senator John Cornyn. “I applaud this announcement and will continue to do everything I can to make economic growth in DeKalb a high priority.”

The project will aid in the replacement of approximately 35,000 linear feet of sewer main, replacement of approximately 108 manholes, and the installation of approximately 850 new water meters.

This project was made possible by the regional planning efforts led by the Northeast Texas Economic Development District, which EDA funds to help bring together the public and private sectors to create an economic development roadmap to strengthen the regional economy, support private capital investment, and create jobs.