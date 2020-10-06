University of Texas faculty member faces 5 counts of possession of child porn

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A University of Texas employee faces child porn charges, according to Williamson County Jail records.

Mario Villarreal, who worked at the Salem Center for Policy, was charged with five counts of possession of child pornography, jail records say.

He was booked into jail Friday.

In a statement sent Monday evening, a spokesperson for UT’s McCombs School of Business confirmed Villarreal was an adjunct faculty member but has now been placed on leave pending the investigation:

“The University of Texas at Austin learned Friday, October 2, 2020, that the Criminal Investigations Division in the Office of the Texas Attorney General arrested an adjunct faculty member, Mario Villarreal, on charges related to child pornography. A managing director at the Salem Center for Policy at the McCombs School of Business, Villareal was immediately placed on investigation leave and removed from all teaching and administrative duties.“

The university said it did a criminal background check on Villarreal when he was hired last year, but no prior criminal conduct or charges were found.

The school said it’s cooperating with law enforcement as they investigate the “disturbing allegations.”

Jail records say Villarreal’s bond was posted.