UPDATE: Repairs begin on gas well blowout in Marshall, residents expected to return home by Tuesday

UPDATE —

MARSHALL, Texas (KETK) – An update was given on the gas well blowout that caused 45 residents to be evacuated from their homes on Christmas day.

Tano Exploration wants everyone to know that work to restore the well will occur on Sunday, but not to be alarmed if there are unfamiliar noises.

The company hopes to have residents back in their homes by Tuesday.

“My HR team met today with all of the evacuees at the hotels went by talked to them we allowed any of those that wanted to go back to there homes to get any essentials,” said Mark Tanos, Tanos Exploration Company. ” The Harrison County Sheriff’s Department went down and escorted them down there.”

ORIGINAL —

MARSHALL, Texas. (KTAL/KMSS)-A gas well blowout on Christmas day resulted in 45 residents being evacuated in Marshall.

According to a Facebook post of Tanos Exploration press conference, a worker was called shortly after 5:30 a.m. on Dec. 25 to service an alarm signaling “low flow alert” on one of their wells located 8 miles southeast of Marshall.

The worker found the well emitting gas and contacted corporate. The corporation then determined the gas leak could not be controlled and ordered a perimeter for evacuation at one mile. Other wells around the one affected were secured.

Sheriff and fire personnel went door to door to evacuate the residents of the area. 45 people were evacuated.

Tanos says they have placed residents in hotels and placed animals in kennels. They also have a command center set up.

According to Tanos, the well is still out of control and spewing gas. A plan of action is being established and an environmental crew is on the way to assess any impact.