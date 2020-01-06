US to start collecting DNA from people detained at border

FILE- In this Feb. 19, 2019, file photo, children line up to enter a tent at the Homestead Temporary Shelter for Unaccompanied Children in Homestead, Fla. The U.S. government didn’t have the technology needed to properly document and track the thousands of immigrant families separated at the southern border in 2018. That’s according to a new report by an internal government watchdog. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee, File)

HOUSTON (AP) – The U.S. government on Monday launched a pilot program to collect DNA from people in immigration custody and submit it to the FBI, with plans to expand across its entire borders with Canada and Mexico.

The data would go into a massive criminal database run by the FBI, where it would be held indefinitely.

Immigrant advocates and privacy experts have raised alarms and questioned whether data collected to stop criminal activity could instead be used for surveillance.

