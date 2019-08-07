WATCH LIVE: President Trump visits El Paso in wake of mass shooting

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – President Donald Trump is in El Paso on Wednesday in response to Saturday’s mass shooting at a Walmart.

Other elected officials are in El Paso today as well.

President Trump is not expected to visit Del Sol Medical Center during his visit. The hospital treated 11 people wounded in the shooting.

As of 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, six patients remained at Del Sol, including one in critical condition, according to a news release.

He is expected to visit University Medical Center, where several other victims of the shooting are being treated.

The president’s visit to El Paso comes after a morning visit to Dayton, Ohio, where nine people were gunned down in the city’s Oregon District, a popular nightlife area in the city.

Protesters greeted Trump’s arrival in Dayton, blaming his incendiary rhetoric for inflaming political and racial tensions in the country, as he visited survivors of last weekend’s mass shootings and saluted first responders.

