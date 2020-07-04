WATCH: One of the largest fireworks displays in Texas

Live Stream will appear in this story; WesTex Connect Fireworks spectacular is set to begin at 10:00 p.m. CT

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The WesTex Connect Fireworks spectacular, one of the largest fireworks display and show in the state of Texas is set to begin at 10 p.m. central.

The WesTex Connect Fireworks Spectacular, presented by WesTex Connect of Abilene, counts with multiple platforms full of fireworks spread over a 16-acre area.

The show can be seen from multiple locations in the Key City, with Shotwell Stadium and nearby areas being good spots to see the show.

Event organizer Richard Kemp says despite the cancellation of the Abilene Freedom Festival, “the show is still on.”

The event live stream will appear in this story.