Water line repairs lead to boil advisory in East Texas

ATLANTA, Texas. (KTAL/ KMSS) – An East Texas water company has issued a boil advisory for its customers after a construction crew was working on a “Wet Tie-in” that caused them to lose water.

According to Eastern Cass Water Supply Corporation, only one customer on County Road 4810 experienced a loss in water pressure.

In order to ensure the removal of all harmful bacteria and other microbes, TCEQ says water for drinking, cooking, and making ice should be boiled and cooled prior to use.

The water should be brought to a rolling boil and then boiled for two minutes. In lieu of boiling, you may purchase bottled water or obtain water from some other suitable source.

Officials will notify you when it is no longer necessary to boil your water.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.