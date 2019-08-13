Weekend shooting injures one in Panola County

PANOLA COUNTY, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – Deputies in Panola County continue to investigate a weekend shooting that injured one person.

Deputies say is happened Sunday night just before 11 p.m. at a home on CR 1105.

Deputies say the injuries are not believed to be life-threatening. The victim was not able to give deputies any information on the suspected shooter.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office at (903) 693-0333.

