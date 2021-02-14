Radar

White House issues Federal Emergency Declaration for Texas winter weather event

Texas

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Icy conditions at Sunrise Rd and Old Settlers Blvd in Round Rock. February 14, 2021. KXAN Photo/ Andrew Choat.

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Texas Gov. Greg Abbott announced Sunday evening that the White House issued a Federal Emergency Declaration for Texas in response to the severe winter weather areas across the state are experiencing.

Abbott said he submitted a request for this declaration on Saturday to help the state in responding to the storm. The declaration from the Biden Administration authorizes the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) to provide emergency protective measures for mass care, sheltering, and federal assistance to all 254 of Texas’ counties.

Abbott said in a release, “I thank President Biden for quickly issuing a Federal Emergency Declaration for Texas as we continue to respond to severe winter weather conditions throughout the state.”

“This disaster declaration provides Texas with additional resources and assistance that will help our communities respond to this winter weather,” he continued.

