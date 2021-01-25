Whitehouse ISD congratulates Patrick Mahomes on reaching another Super Bowl

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI – JANUARY 24: Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs reacts before the AFC Championship game against the Buffalo Bills at Arrowhead Stadium on January 24, 2021 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

WHITEHOUSE, Texas (KETK) – Whitehouse ISD congratulated alumnus Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs after beating the Buffalo Bills on Sunday to advance to their second straight Super Bowl.

The city of Whitehouse will have a community-wide Chiefs Day on Friday, Feb. 5.

“We want to paint Whitehouse red! Make sure you’re wearing your Chiefs gear,” Whitehouse ISD said in a Facebook post.

Whitehouse ISD also released a video to take a look at last year’s Chiefs Day prior to the AFC championship.

Mahomes graduated from Whitehouse back in 2014 and played football at Texas Tech in Lubbock. He was drafted in the first round of the NFL Draft back in 2017 and was named the starter a year later.

The Kansas City quarterback was named MVP of Super Bowl XLV in their comeback win over the San Francisco 49ers. He is trying to lead the Chiefs to be the first team to win back-to-back titles since the New England Patriots in 2003-2004.