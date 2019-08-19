Widespread power outages reported across East Texas

MARSHALL, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – Thousands are without power across East Texas and parts of Northwest Louisiana, including more than 85,000 SWEPCO customers as of 7 p.m. Sunday.

Nearly 47,000 of those customer outages are in Gregg County, according to SWEPCO’s online outage map. Another 8,400 are without power in Harrison County.

According to SWEPCO Corporate Communications Director Carey Sullivan, there were issues on the power grid Sunday afternoon between 4 and 5 p.m., which led to voltage problems. Sullivan said this resulted in customers seeing lights dim and brighten. SWEPCO recommended customers turn off their air conditioning and appliances to protect them from low voltage in a Facebook post at 5:21 p.m. Sunday.

Sulivan said it’s not clear yet what caused the power grid issues, but noted that “the power grid operated as it was designed, to protect the integrity of the power lines.”

Customers of the Panola Harrison Electric Co-op are also affected by the widespread outages because SWEPCO is the co-op’s transmission provider.

A recording on PHEC’s outage reporting line last updated at 6:42 p.m. says they are currently experiencing a power outage due to the power supplier affecting Bethany, Carthage, DeBerry, Elysian Fields, Jefferson, Karnack, Keithville, Logansport, Marshall, Panola, Shreveport, Waskom, Woodlawn, and surrounding areas.

Sullivan said there are no estimates on power restoration yet, but crews are working on getting power back up. In addition to crews already in the field, more are being called in to assist from other areas.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

