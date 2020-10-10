Woman found dead at home in ETX, Suspect in custody for allegedly removing unborn child

NEW BOSTON, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) — Authorities say they have a suspect in custody in connection with the death of a woman whose unborn child was removed from her stomach at a home in East Texas Friday morning.

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, New Boston police received a call around 10:20 a.m. about a dead person being inside of a home in the 200 block of Austin Street. When police arrived at the scene, they found the body of a woman, and investigators say the woman’s unborn child was removed from her body.

TxDPS says a woman who is believed to be the suspect was later taken into custody by Oklahoma authorities. Unfortunately, the unborn child did not survive.

