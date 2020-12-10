Woman identified in deadly ETX crash, TDPS investigating

TITUS COUNTY, Texas. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Texas Department of Public Safety has identified a woman that was killed in a fatal crash in Titus County on Wednesday.
According to TDPS, On Wednesday just after 10:30 p.m. Troopers responded to the scene of a one-vehicle crash at the intersection of County Roads 4240 and 4250 in Titus County just east of Mount Pleasant.
An investigation showed that 29-year-old Niesha Brown, of Mount Pleasant, was driving a 2008 Hyundai Elantra westbound on County Road 4250 for an unknown reason when she failed to stop at the “T” intersection and left the road hitting a tree.
Investigators say Brown died at the scene of the crash and was taken to Tumey Funeral Home in Mt. Pleasant. She was not wearing a seatbelt.
Two female juvenile passengers were taken to separate hospitals. One of the female passengers has serious injuries.
This crash remains under investigation.
