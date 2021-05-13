Texas Parks and Wildlife provides a new update on the fish kill in Panola County

PANOLA COUNTY, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – The investigation continues with the fish kill incident at Lake Murvaul in Panola County, Texas. This week, the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department provided an update on the fish kill. According to the Texas Parks and Wildlife press release, the agency hasn’t found any new reports of dead fish or wildlife since May 3rd.

In the initial investigation on April 27th, TPWD found water quality was within an acceptable range for Lake Murvaul. A second investigation was conducted on May 3rd and wildlife officials found cyanobacteria blooms in the lake. The Sabine River Authority assisted with the Texas Parks and Wildlife in collecting water samples to test for nutrient loads and chlorophyll-a content.

Texas Parks and Wildlife is working in conjunction with Baylor University to identify the cause of the fish kill. On May 6th, Baylor University confirms the report of cyanobacteria found in Lake Murvaul. Researchers at Baylor were not able to confirm that cyanobacteria caused the fish to die.

The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department’s lab reported the initial fish sample presented a bacterial infection. The lab will be growing the bacteria to determine if an opportunistic pathogen was found.

At this time, there is no conclusive research indicating cyanotoxins make fish unsafe to eat. If anyone has any concerns about consuming fish from Lake Murvaul, they should address the Texas Department of Safety and Health Services, Seafood, and Aquatic Life Unit at seafood.regulatory@dshs.texas.gov.

