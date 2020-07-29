Biden: ‘Now isn’t the time for politicking or photo-ops’ as Texas recovers from hurricane and COVID-19

FILE – In this combination of file photos, former Vice President Joe Biden speaks in Wilmington, Del., on March 12, 2020, left, and President Donald Trump speaks at the White House in Washington on April 5, 2020. The University of Notre Dame has become the second university to withdraw as the host of one of this fall’s three scheduled presidential debates amid the coronavirus pandemic. (AP Photo, File)

MIDLAND, TEXAS (Nexstar) — Presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden is critical of President Donald Trump’s Texas visit as Trump gears up for his trip to the Permian Basin Wednesday.

The former Vice President cited recovery efforts underway from Hurricane Hanna and the suffering some families are experiencing due to the COVID-19 pandemic as two reasons Texans “need a President with the experience and vision to fight for families no matter how many catastrophes reach our shores.”

As COVID-19 continues to surge in parts of the state and Hurricane Hanna’s damage warranted local, state and federal response, Biden said “now isn’t the time for politicking or photo-ops.”

“Texas families are suffering,” Biden said in a statement Wednesday morning. “They’re suffering because President Trump’s inability to lead this country and combat the spread of COVID-19.”

Former Vice President Joe Biden on President Donald Trump's latest visit to Texas

Trump is slated to tour an oil rig in Midland and participate in a campaign fundraiser in Odessa on Wednesday.

Trump’s visit is expected to include discussion with energy producers in Texas about regulation reduction, project permit streamlining and incentives for private investment.

A White House official told reporters on a conference call Tuesday the President loves to visit Texas. Wednesday’s trip will be his 16th to the Lone Star State since taking office.

Texas Republicans said the President’s visit shows he understands the value of the Texas energy sector.

“His presence here shows that he understands how important we are to meeting the energy needs of the world, and I’m glad that he is going to have a chance to see that up close and personal, because most sitting presidents have not had the opportunity to do that,” State Rep. Brooks Landgraf, R-Odessa, said Tuesday.

But Democrats said his visit shows Texas could be a battleground state this November.

“State of Texas is in play, which means the Democratic House is definitely in play, and we can look at picking up potentially seats in Congress, and we might even pick up a U.S. Senate seat, and there’s a lot of things going on in Texas. This is the this is ground zero for the November 3rd election,” State Rep. Eddie Rodriguez, D-Austin, said earlier this week.

Biden’s complete energy policy is on his website.

To see Trump’s energy policy, go to the White House’s website.