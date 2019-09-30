Coffee with the Mayor: Texarkana, TX Mayor Bob Bruggeman

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Community matters, which is why we are the only place bringing you a weekly Coffee with the Mayor segment. This week, Jeané Franseen sits down with Texarkana, TX Mayor Bob Bruggeman.

Mayor Bruggeman talks about new educational and workforce opportunities while giving an in-depth explanation of Regional Economic Development Inc., also known as AR-TX REDI.

The mayor also talked about the latest naturalization ceremony in Texarkana and why it was so unique.

Watch both videos in this story for the full conversation.

And, click here for more on what’s going on at the mayors office.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.