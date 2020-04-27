COVID-19 pandemic forcing furloughs, hiring freeze in Marshall

MARSHALL, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – The COVID-19 pandemic is forcing the City of Marshall to furlough some of its employees as well freeze all new hires.

According to a press release, the City of Marshall will furlough eleven full-time and five part-time employees within destination-related city departments currently impacted by COVID-19 community safeguards.

The city also plans to freeze the hiring of any open positions within all City of Marshall departments.

“We hope these adjustments are temporary, but we have got to keep a close eye on city revenues to make sure we meet our obligations. We will continue to monitor the fallout to determine if further modifications are necessary to meet the essential city services to citizens and our debt payments” said Marshall City Manager Mark Rohr.

The city is also reducing total expenses utilizing Hotel Occupancy Tax (HOT) Funds, some $250,000 from the 2020 budget.

It is imperative for the City of Marshall to get on the front end of this financial shortfall as we have already seen a projected 50% reduction in HOT Funds from March and a 10% reduction in sales tax for April. We anticipate the sales tax revenue and HOT revenue to drop further in the coming months based on the community COVID-19 safeguards implemented. “Ultimately, our goal is to be proactive to stabilize our budget and maintain the highest quality of city services, while impacting the fewest number of employees,” said Rohr.

