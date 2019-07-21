Gov. Greg Abbott signs Chick-fil-A bill into law

AUSTIN, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – Texas Governor Greg Abbott has signed the Chick-fil-A bill into law.

The legislation, Senate Bill 1978, prohibits government entities from taking “adverse actions” against businesses or individuals because of their religious beliefs or moral convictions. But while proponents view the bill as a necessary measure ensuring religious freedom, critics say it’s a thinly veiled attempt to undermine LGBTQ rights.

The bill has no official connection to Chick-fil-A, but received its nickname after the franchise was banned in a city airport because of the company’s “legacy of anti-LGBT behavior.”

“No business should be discriminated against simply because its owners donate to a church, the Salvation Army, or other religious organizations,” Governor Abbott tweeted.

Today I signed the ⁦@ChickfilA⁩ law in Texas.



And, had a great lunch.



No business should be discriminated against simply because its owners donate to a church, the Salvation Army, or other religious organization.

Texas protects religious liberty.



Texas protects religious liberty. pic.twitter.com/1QwSTuoWu0 — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) July 19, 2019

