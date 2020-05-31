MARION COUNTY, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – The Marion County 2020 Republican Precinct and County Convention was hosted Saturday morning at Bulldog Pizza in Jefferson, TX. It was the first county convention held in years.

Scott Stebbins was appointed county chair. The retired Marine Lt. Colonel brought together 10 precincts in the county.

“It’s our requirement by the Republican Party of Texas to have conventions and I wanted to get our people in Marion County engaged and to make them feel that their voice matter,” said Stebbins.

He sought the help of Marion County Judge, Leward Lafleur who says Stebbins did a really good job of organizing the Republican leaders of Marion County.

They voted on resolutions and nominations for delegates to attend the State Convention in July.

They even had candidates running to replace John Ratcliff present to the group before adjourning.

